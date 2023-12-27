Ludhiana: Three stab man to death at Focal Point

Three miscreants brutally stabbed a man to death in full public view in Durga Colony in Focal Point, police said on Tuesday Three stab man to death at Focal Point

The incident happened on Monday night when the victim, Gurpreet Singh, 25, came to the rescue of his brother, who was being thrashed by the three accused for laughing at them when they fell from their scooter in the area, police said, adding that the accused fled after the incident.

The Focal Point police have promptly lodged an FIR against the three accused. One of them, identified as Raja from Durga Colony, has been arrested.

The victim is a labourer from Durga Colony at Focal Point. The FIR was filed on the statement by Amanpreet Singh, Gurpreet’s brother.

Amanpreet narrated the sequence of events, explaining that on Monday night, he had visited a nearby juice vendor with his 8-year-old son. Several people were present at the location when the accused, riding a scooter, lost control of their vehicle and fell on the road. Upon witnessing this, Amanpreet laughed at the incident, which infuriated the accused, leading to an assault on him.

Amanpreet’s son rushed back home to inform Gurpreet about the ongoing attack. Gurpreet immediately arrived at the scene and attempted to intervene. The miscreants brandished a sharp-edged weapon and stabbed Gurpreet in the chest.

“I promptly took Gurpreet to the hospital with the assistance of locals, but the doctors declared him dead on arrival,” Amanpreet said.

Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, the station house officer (SHO) at Focal Point Police Station, confirmed that an FIR has been registered against the accused and one of them has already been apprehended.