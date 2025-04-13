Ludhiana: Three travel agents booked for duping seven of 16 lakh

The Meharban police booked three travel agents, including two brothers, for duping seven persons of ₹16.81 lakh on the pretext of sending them to Romania on a work Visa. The accused have been booked under sections 318 (4) (cheating) and 61 (2) (criminal conspiracy) of BNS. (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Imran Khan of Ahmadgarh of Malerkotla, his brother Mauji, alias Chahat Khan, and an aide Mohammad Shayid. According to the victims the accused failed to keep their promise and refused to return the money.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Bhagwant Singh of Seeda village at Rahon Road. Bhagwant Singh stated that his brother Jaswant Singh was keenly interested in going abroad and came in contact with the accused, who claimed to have sent several people abroad on work visas and that they were earning a handsome amount. The accused assured his brother a work visa of Romania, Bhagwant said. The complainant added that some of the friends of his brother also showed interest in going abroad. He alleged that the accused took ₹16.81 lakh from them in advance, while the rest of the amount was decided to be paid after landing in Romania.

Bhagwant further told the police that the accused failed to arrange visas for them and also refused to return their money following which they filed a complaint to the police on October 29, 2024.

Assistant superintendent of police Radhey Shyam, who is investigating the case, stated that an FIR has been lodged following an investigation. The accused have been booked under sections 318 (4) (cheating) and 61 (2) (criminal conspiracy) of BNS. A hunt is on for their arrest.