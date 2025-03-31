Ludhiana: Top cop draws road map for a safer, efficient policing

With a focus on improving public safety, tackling drug abuse, and streamlining internal systems, Ludhiana’s new commissioner of police, Swapan Sharma, has laid out a clear road map for policing in the city. A 2009-batch IPS officer, Sharma has succeeded Kuldeep Singh Chahal to become Ludhiana’s 24th police commissioner. Swapan Sharma during a press conference in Ludhiana, on Sunday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Having assumed charge on Saturday evening, Sharma wasted no time and convened a high-level meeting with senior officers of the commissionerate by Sunday afternoon. While addressing media persons, he outlined five key priorities for his tenure, promising a proactive and accountable police force.

Sharma said his top priority is controlling petty and street crimes to ensure citizens feel safe in public spaces. “Police visibility will be increased across the city to deter such crimes,” he stated.

Aggressive action against drugs

Emphasising the ongoing state campaign ‘Yudh Nasheyan Virudh’, Sharma said he aims to strengthen it further through regular and structured reviews. “Timely evaluations of the anti-drug drive will help us assess its direction and ensure it stays effective in the long run,” he added.

Another major focus area will be tackling organized crime and monitoring history-sheeters. “Those involved in heinous and anti-social activities will be identified and dealt with strictly,” he said.

Bridging the gap

The commissioner stressed the importance of resolving public grievances. Under the initiative ‘Sampark’, police will hold regular community meetings to foster two-way communication and improve trust. Sharma said, “Efforts will be intensified to ensure complaints at police stations are resolved promptly and effectively.”

Internal reforms for faster resolution

Looking inward, Sharma revealed plans to overhaul the system of inquiries. Investigating officers (IOs) will be allowed to focus on fieldwork, while attached staff will handle paperwork and complaint reports. “This will speed up pending inquiries, especially in financial and women-related cases, which will no longer be left at lower levels,” he noted.

To ensure accountability, Sharma also plans to implement a system of short-term tasks assigned to officers, followed by frequent review meetings to monitor progress.

Traffic mgmt back on radar

Recalling his previous stint as ACP Traffic in Ludhiana, Sharma said traffic congestion remains a persistent issue. He assured that anti-encroachment and traffic regulation drives will be resumed vigorously, including action against illegal auto-rickshaws, to bring order back to the city roads.