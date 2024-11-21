Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana trader abducted, cops launch probe

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 22, 2024 05:44 AM IST

CCTV footage from the area has been reviewed, and the vehicle’s registration number has been traced.

A trader was allegedly abducted from Janakpuri main market by four men in a Hyundai i-20 car on Thursday evening. The victim, identified as Surjeet Dinkar Patil, owns a clothing shop in Ahluwalia Complex and resides alone in a paying guest accommodation near Gill Road.

Following the information the police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. (HT File)
Following the information the police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. (HT File)

Surjeet was visiting a lawyer for personal work when four men forcibly dragged Surjeet from outside the lawyer’s office and pushed him into their car. Despite his cries for help, no one intervened. Surjeet’s friend, who was with him at the time, managed to escape.

Following the information the police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. CCTV footage from the area has been reviewed, and the vehicle’s registration number has been traced.

According to additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) JS Sandhu, Surjeet, who arrived in Ludhiana from Gujarat around five months ago, had financial disputes with unknown individuals. He had gone to the lawyer to resolve personal matters when he was abducted

The police have sealed all city entry and exit points and launched a manhunt for the suspects. “We are pursuing all leads and are confident of apprehending the accused soon,” said ADCP.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On