Ludhiana trader abducted, cops launch probe

A trader was allegedly abducted from Janakpuri main market by four men in a Hyundai i-20 car on Thursday evening. The victim, identified as Surjeet Dinkar Patil, owns a clothing shop in Ahluwalia Complex and resides alone in a paying guest accommodation near Gill Road. Following the information the police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. (HT File)

Surjeet was visiting a lawyer for personal work when four men forcibly dragged Surjeet from outside the lawyer’s office and pushed him into their car. Despite his cries for help, no one intervened. Surjeet’s friend, who was with him at the time, managed to escape.

Following the information the police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. CCTV footage from the area has been reviewed, and the vehicle’s registration number has been traced.

According to additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) JS Sandhu, Surjeet, who arrived in Ludhiana from Gujarat around five months ago, had financial disputes with unknown individuals. He had gone to the lawyer to resolve personal matters when he was abducted

The police have sealed all city entry and exit points and launched a manhunt for the suspects. “We are pursuing all leads and are confident of apprehending the accused soon,” said ADCP.