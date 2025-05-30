Ludhiana: Trader assaulted, his shop vandalised; FIR against 13

In a shocking incident of retaliation, at least 15 individuals assaulted a shopkeeper and vandalised his shop in Mahadev Nagar Market after he allegedly circulated a CCTV video capturing them robbing a cyclist. The Sahnewal police have registered an FIR against the identified accused and launched an investigation. The accused have been booked under sections 333, 191 (3), 351(2)(3), 190 and 324(3) of BNS. (HT photo for representation)

The victim, Jai Prakash, a resident of Sheikh Colony on Pakhowal Road, runs Krishna Furniture and Electronics in Mahadev Nagar. In his police complaint, Jai Prakash stated that on May 24, a group of men was caught on his CCTV camera while assaulting and robbing a cyclist near his shop. The footage, which captured the accused snatching a silver chain from the victim, was later shared on social media and went viral.

Enraged by the video’s circulation, the accused allegedly launched a retaliatory attack the next day. On May 25, the group, armed with sharp-edged weapons, stormed Jai Prakash’s shop, vandalised the property, and assaulted him. The shopkeeper managed to escape the assault and save his life.

Sahnewal police, acting on the complaint, registered a case against Krishna Thakur, Brijesh Gupta, Shivam Yadav, Neeraj Kumar, Paramjit, Suraj alias KD, Gautam — all residents of New Azad Nagar, Peepal Chowk — and eight unidentified others.

ASI Roshan Lal, the investigating officer, confirmed that the police have launched a manhunt for the accused and are reviewing additional CCTV footage from the area. “Strict action will be taken against those responsible for taking the law into their own hands. No one will be spared,” he added.

