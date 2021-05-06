IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana trader held for black marketing of oxygen cylinders
The accused trader in the custody of Sudhar police in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
The accused trader in the custody of Sudhar police in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Ludhiana trader held for black marketing of oxygen cylinders

He was arrested following a complaint by a relative of a Covid patient, who had contacted the accused for an oxygen cylinder and was supplied two small cylinders for an elevated price of 26,000
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAY 06, 2021 12:28 AM IST

A 50-year-old shopkeeper was arrested on Tuesday for black marketing of oxygen cylinders. As many as 23 cylinders were recovered from the accused, Somnath, resident of New Abadi Akalgarh.

Police said Somnath had a shop in Akalgarh market and supplied oxygen cylinders to hospitals in Sudhar and Raikot.

He was arrested following a complaint by a relative of a Covid patient, who had contacted the accused for an oxygen cylinder and was supplied two small cylinders for an elevated price of 26,000.

“Following the complaint, we conducted a raid and arrested the shopkeeper. The shop had 23 cylinders, including 19 empty ones,” said inspector Jasvir Singh, station house officer, Sudhar police station.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act and Section 7 of the Essential Commodities Act has been lodged against the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP