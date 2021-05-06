Ludhiana trader held for black marketing of oxygen cylinders

A 50-year-old shopkeeper was arrested on Tuesday for black marketing of oxygen cylinders. As many as 23 cylinders were recovered from the accused, Somnath, resident of New Abadi Akalgarh.

Police said Somnath had a shop in Akalgarh market and supplied oxygen cylinders to hospitals in Sudhar and Raikot.

He was arrested following a complaint by a relative of a Covid patient, who had contacted the accused for an oxygen cylinder and was supplied two small cylinders for an elevated price of ₹26,000.

“Following the complaint, we conducted a raid and arrested the shopkeeper. The shop had 23 cylinders, including 19 empty ones,” said inspector Jasvir Singh, station house officer, Sudhar police station.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act and Section 7 of the Essential Commodities Act has been lodged against the accused.