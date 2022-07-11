Ludhiana | Trader hurt in firing during clash between two groups; one arrested
One person was injured in a firing incident during a clash between two groups in Jiyalal Wali Gali of Moti Nagar on Saturday night.
As per information, members of the two groups had gathered for a settlement meeting during which one of the groups opened fire, leaving one person injured. The rival group nabbed one of the accused while the rest of the accused managed to escape. During the escape bid, they dropped a pistol on the spot.
Moti Nagar police have registered an FIR against the accused for attempt to murder and possessing illegal weapons. The arrested accused has been identified as Gaurav Kumar. The victim has been identified as Raju Sherpuria of Muslim Colony of Sherpur, who is a trader.
Sherpuri stated that some of his friends indulged in a scuffle with the accused following a road rage incident. Some people intervened for settlement between both groups. He also reached there for the meeting.
He further said that the accused had come with an intention to hurt them. The accused opened attack on them and then fired in the air. Before they fire again, he tried to snatch the weapon from the accused. In the attempt, he suffered injuries on his hand.
They nabbed one of the accused and handed him over to the police, said Sherpuri.
Moti Nagar station house officer, inspector Kulwant Singh said a hunt is on for the rest of the accused.
-
Ludhiana | Four car-borne men fire at couple in road rage case
Four car-borne miscreants opened fire at a couple in another car after the latter asked to give way on Ludhiana-Malerkotla road near Bachhittar Nagar on Saturday. Complainant Lakhbir Singh of Begoana village said he, along with his wife, was returning home on Saturday night when a car that was ahead of them applied brakes suddenly.
-
{Jalandhar Hindu priest murder} India seeks action against Canada-based KTF chief Hardeep Nijjar, his aide
India has asked Canada to treat as a priority investigation into two persons based in the country who were recently chargesheeted in a case relating in the killing of a priest in Punjab's Jalandhar in January 2021. Self-styled chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force, Hardeep Singh Nijjar belongs to Jalandhar but is presently residing at Surrey in British Columbia, while Moga resident Arshdeep's last known location was in the Greater Toronto Area.
-
Punjab govt launches drive to detect drug abuse among inmates
The Punjab government on Sunday launched a 'Drug Screening Drive' for diagnosing drug abuse among jail inmates. Under the pilot project, the Ropar district Jail successfully conducted the screening of all the 950 inmates present in the jail. The screening was conducted in the presence of special DGP Prisons Harpreet Sing Sidhu, IG Prisons Roop Kumar and DIG Prisons Surinder Singh, and Superintendent Jail Kulwant Singh.
-
Ludhiana | Jammu-based trader survives fatal robbery attempt by auto driver, aide
A three-wheeler gang pushed a Delhi-based trader in Sidhwan Canal near Harnampura of Sahnewal area with an intention to kill Irfan after robbing him of cash and other valuables. The victim, identified as Irfan, 39, a native of Vijaypur of Jammu and a trader of machine tools in Delhi, managed to swim out of the canal and inform the police. He hired the auto from Sherpur to reach Gill road.
-
Two IAS, 2 PCS officers transferred
Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Sunday transferred two IAS officers and two PCS officers. He will replace another IAS officer Sandeep Rishi, who has been transferred as additional commissioner (excise) at Patiala against a vacant post. Two PCS officers who have been transferred include Hardeep Singh as sub-divisional magistrate, Kapurthala, with additional charge as SDM, Bholath. She will replace Hardeep Singh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics