Ludhiana | Trader left critically injured after truck rams into his SUV

A 45-year-old trader was left critically injured after a speeding truck rammed into his Hyundai Creta car on Dugri Flyover at Southern bypass on late Sunday night.

The car turned turtle following the collision.

The victim, Davinder Singh, 45, of Dugri, who is a garment trader, was returning home from his shop in Janakpuri area around 11.30pm when the mishap took place.

Dugri station house officer, sub-inspector Neeraj Chaudhary said the truck, coming from Doraha side, was heading towards Ferozepur road. Davinder, who was coming from Jawaddi side, took a U-turn from the Dugri flyover, which is actually not an ideal spot for a U-turn, thus leading to the collision.

Passersby rushed Davinder to the hospital and informed the police. The truck driver, meanwhile, fled the spot, leaving the vehicle behind.

The SHO said police have traced the employer of the truck driver who is in Gurugram. An FIR will be registered after recording the victim’s statement.

Police had identified the victim with the help of documents recovered from his car.