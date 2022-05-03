Ludhiana | Trader left critically injured after truck rams into his SUV
A 45-year-old trader was left critically injured after a speeding truck rammed into his Hyundai Creta car on Dugri Flyover at Southern bypass on late Sunday night.
The car turned turtle following the collision.
The victim, Davinder Singh, 45, of Dugri, who is a garment trader, was returning home from his shop in Janakpuri area around 11.30pm when the mishap took place.
Dugri station house officer, sub-inspector Neeraj Chaudhary said the truck, coming from Doraha side, was heading towards Ferozepur road. Davinder, who was coming from Jawaddi side, took a U-turn from the Dugri flyover, which is actually not an ideal spot for a U-turn, thus leading to the collision.
Passersby rushed Davinder to the hospital and informed the police. The truck driver, meanwhile, fled the spot, leaving the vehicle behind.
The SHO said police have traced the employer of the truck driver who is in Gurugram. An FIR will be registered after recording the victim’s statement.
Police had identified the victim with the help of documents recovered from his car.
Ludhiana | 5 days on, man who molested Haider Enclave resident identified, arrested
Five days after a 32-year-old woman was molested by an intruder in her house in Haider Enclave, she identified the accused after spotting him on the terrace of a house in Haidar Enclave of Ladian Kalan. The accused has been identified as Vishal Kumar, 27, of Haidar Enclave of Ladian Kalan, who works as a salesman in a shop. He even smashed her head against the wall, leaving her unconscious. He has been sent to judicial remand.
Expect respite from blistering heat following light rain today
After facing extreme weather in April, the Lucknowites are likely to get some respite from the scorching heat. The Indian Meteorological Department, Lucknow division has predicted light rain or thundershowers accompanied by high surface winds of 40-50 kmph on May 3. The maximum temperature will remain at 37.7C as against 37C on May 2, whereas minimum temperature will be 26.7C. The condition is expected to remain the same on May 4.
Ludhiana | Man kills friend in cold blood, dumps chopped body parts in canal; arrested
A 37-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly hacking his friend to death with an axe and dumping his body parts in Sidhwan Canal. The accused, identified as Mohammad Mehfooz of Kairana of Shamli of Uttar Pradesh, had committed the crime with an intention to pocket ₹25,000 that the victim was carrying. Police have fished out a leg and an arm of the victim from the canal with the help of divers.
Ludhiana | All party councillors led by mayor seek action against AAP MLA Chhina
All party councillors led by mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu on Monday met commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma seeking action against Aam Aadmi Party MLA (Ludhiana south) Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina and Chhina's supporters for trespassing, stealing stamp of deputy mayor Sarvjit Kaur Shimlapuri, along with other government documents from her office. Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu said the behaviour of the MLA is not acceptable.
Ludhiana MC snaps water and sewerage connections of seven colonies
Initiating a drive to snap the illegal water and sewerage connections of colonies located outside and within the municipal corporation's limit, the Zone-D team of MC snapped the connections of seven colonies on Monday. MC commissioner Pradeep Sabharwal, on April 28, conducted a meeting with the operation and maintenance (O&M) cell, superintending and executive engineers, and sub-divisional officers regarding illegal and unauthorised colonies in the presence of additional commissioner Rishipal.
