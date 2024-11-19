Ludhiana: Traffic diversion plan issued ahead of Domoria bridge closure

With the Domoria railway bridge set for a 90-day closure, the traffic police have released a diversion plan to avoid congestion. The bridge, a vital route connecting the old city with Civil Lines, will be closed from November 20 to facilitate the expansion of the Delhi-Amritsar railway line. With the Domoria railway bridge set for a 90-day closure, the traffic police have released a diversion plan to avoid congestion. (HT File)

The shutdown is expected to cause significant traffic disruptions in the area as the bridge sees thousands of vehicles and pedestrians daily. To manage the situation, the traffic police have identified six major diversion points, including, old vegetable market near Kapoor Hospital, Mata Rani Chowk, Clock Tower Chowk, Deepak Cinema Chowk, Kailash Chowk and Gol Market Chowk near Domoria Bridge.

Commuters have been advised to use the Lakkar Bridge–Old Session Chowk route as an alternative. While the diversion plan aims to streamline traffic, officials warn of potential bottlenecks.

The Domoria bridge is a critical link to several marketplaces, residential areas and business hubs. Its closure is expected to lengthen travel times and cause delays for daily commuters.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Traffic) Jatin Bansal has appealed to residents to cooperate by adhering to the diversion guidelines, using alternate routes and planning their journeys with additional travel time. “We have deployed extra police personnel at key points to ensure smooth traffic flow and minimise disruptions during this period,” he stated.

The traffic police have also urged commuters to stay informed about the diversion updates and remain patient as the bridge expansion work progresses.