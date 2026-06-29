Ludhiana: Traffic hit as Sikh groups block NH seeking arrest of influencer

Traffic was disrupted on the Ludhiana-Delhi National Highway at Basti Jodhewal Chowk on Sunday as members of several Sikh organisations staged a protest demanding the immediate arrest of social media influencer Chetan Sharma, who has been booked for allegedly hurting of religious sentiments. Protesters question delay in arrest of Chetan Sharma despite FIR; police assure action. (HT File)

The protesters blocked the road by sitting on the highway for nearly half an hour and raised slogans against the police and administration, alleging delay in arresting the accused despite registration of an FIR. They warned of intensifying the agitation and blocking both carriageways of the highway if Sharma was not arrested soon.

The protest came days after Sikh organisations had staged a similar demonstration on June 22 outside the police commissioner’s office on the Ludhiana-Ferozepur Road demanding registration of a case against Sharma over a controversial video. Police had informed the protesters during the earlier demonstration that an FIR had already been registered on June 17. However, the organisations continued to express resentment over the accused remaining unarrested.

The protesters claimed their members had been tracking Sharma’s movements and questioned the police over the delay in taking him into custody. One of the protesters alleged that Sharma was recently spotted in Ghaziabad and Chandigarh.

They also demanded that police ensure the accused does not get relief through anticipatory bail before his arrest.

Assistant commissioner of police (North) Kikar Singh reached the protest site and held talks with the agitators. He assured them that police teams were working to trace the accused and that the department would oppose any anticipatory bail plea filed by him.

The ACP also fixed a meeting between representatives of the Sikh organisations and senior police officials on Monday. Following the assurance, the protesters lifted the blockade. However, they warned that a larger agitation would be launched if Sharma was not arrested soon.