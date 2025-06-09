Search Search
Monday, Jun 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Ludhiana: Train theft gang busted, 3 who stole jewellery held

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 09, 2025 05:14 AM IST

Complainant Arpana informed police that her family, including her son and newly-wed daughter-in-law, had boarded a train from their village in Bihar to Ludhiana after attending a wedding; during the journey, unknown miscreants stole a bag containing gold jewellery worth several lakhs of rupees

The Government Railway Police (GRP) in Ludhiana arrested three members of an inter-state gang accused of stealing gold jewellery and valuables from train passengers. The arrests were made following a complaint by a Ludhiana resident whose family was robbed of gold jewellery worth 23 lakh while returning from a wedding on May 30.

The arrested accused have been identified as Jatinder and another individual also named Jatinder, both residents of Siahi village in Hisar district, Haryana. (HT photo for representation)
Inspector Palwinder Singh, in-charge of GRP Ludhiana, stated that the complaint was filed by Arpana, a resident of Ludhiana. She informed police that her family, including her son and newly-wed daughter-in-law, had boarded a train from their village in Bihar to Ludhiana after attending a wedding. During the journey, unknown miscreants stole a bag containing gold jewellery worth several lakhs of rupees.

Taking the matter seriously, the GRP constituted multiple teams to investigate and track down the suspects. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the police conducted a raid and managed to apprehend three suspects within two weeks.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to being part of a gang that targeted passengers on trains across several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, and Jammu and Kashmir. They admitted to stealing bags and other belongings, particularly from families travelling with wedding-related valuables.

Police have obtained a three-day remand for the accused and further investigation is underway to uncover more information about their operations and potential accomplices.

