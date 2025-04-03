Ludhiana: Transformer stolen twice in a month, farmers in distress

In a shocking repeat of theft, miscreants targeted Rampur village near Doraha yet again, stealing the same 100 KVA transformer that was previously stolen on February 19 and reinstalled by the PSPCL on March 15. The transformer was stolen for the second time on March 28, causing an estimated loss of ₹3.5 lakh and leaving farmers struggling without power for irrigation. Farmers in Rampur expressed frustration as the stolen transformer supplied electricity to tubewells, crucial for crop irrigation ahead of the harvest season. (HT Photo)

Gurjinder Singh, a local farmer, said, “Earlier, when the transformer was stolen in February, we suffered for weeks without power. Now, within days of reinstallation, it’s gone again. How are we supposed to water our crops?”

Junior engineer Lakhwinderjot Singh said that a new transformer has been allocated but farmers fear another theft. “We received a replacement on Wednesday, but villagers are reluctant to install it without security measures,” he said.

Jaswant Singh, sarpanch of Rampur, blamed drug addicts for the recurring thefts. “Junkies steal transformer oil, wires, and equipment to fund their addiction. Despite complaints, police action has been inadequate,” he alleged.

Jaswinder Singh, station house officer of Doraha police station, has assured action. “We have received complaints and will intensify patrolling to prevent further thefts,” he said.