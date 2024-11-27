Ludhiana: Transport Nagar not feasible for effluent plant, say truckers

Truckers have raised objections over the district administration’s plan to set up a common effluent treatment plant (CETP) in Transport Nagar, claiming it will worsen the situation in the already congested area. Members of the Ludhiana Goods’ Transport Association handing over a letter to district revenue officer Ankita Agarwal. (HT photo)

It comes just a week after deputy commissioner Jorwal on November 20 directed the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) to identify suitable land for the project in the area, aiming to tackle the growing issue of industrial waste from dyeing units polluting local waterbodies.

During this meeting, DC Jorwal accompanied by MC Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal and ADC Amarjit Bains had instructed the LIT to assess a suitable chunk of land in Transport Nagar.

He had also insisted that the CETP must comply with stringent environmental guidelines, including adopting zero liquid discharge principles, which ensure wastewater is treated without harmful discharge. The project was announced to comply with regulations set by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) and the Central Pollution Control Board.

While the project is seen as a crucial step towards environmental protection, the city’s transporters argue that Transport Nagar is already struggling with gridlock, making it a non-suitable location for the plant.

Charan Singh Lohara, chairman of the Ludhiana Goods’ Transport Association, said that owners of modern trucks, some as long as 40 feet, are already struggling to find parking space in Transport Nagar. “We fear that introduction of the CETP will add more pressure to the area’s limited infrastructure,” he added.

Darshan Singh, president of the Ludhiana Goods’ Transport Association, submitted a memorandum at the deputy commissioner’s office on Wednesday. In the memorandum, he requested that the proposed effluent treatment plant be relocated to a less congested area, where it would not add to the chronic shortage of limited space and illegal encroachments that already have been giving a tough time to transporters.

In Ludhiana, there are three CETP plants. Two of them are located in the Tajpur Road area, including one serving industrial units in the Focal Point area and the other catering to industries along Tajpur Road. The third plant is situated on Bahadur Ke Road and primarily serves dyeing units.