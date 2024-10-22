Ludhiana: Treasury staff call for promotions, cancellation of recent transfers

The Punjab State Treasury Employees Association has raised concerns over delayed promotions and recent mass transfers within the department. The association, in a meeting on Monday, announced plans to hold protests across the state, citing the government’s failure to address their grievances related to promotions and transfers. The association highlighted the recent transfer of around 165 employees—including superintendents, senior assistants, and clerks—from their home stations to districts far from their families. (HT Photo)

“The employees, who have been waiting for their due promotions for years, are growing increasingly frustrated. Clerks eligible for promotion to senior assistants have been waiting since 2020, while senior assistants have been awaiting their promotion to treasury officers since November 2022,” the association said in a release.

The association claimed that despite the long wait, no action was taken, and several employees even retired without receiving their promotions.

“The lack of career progression has severely demoralised the workforce,” the release added.

The association also highlighted the recent transfer of around 165 employees—including superintendents, senior assistants, and clerks—from their home stations to districts far from their families.

The association claimed that it has caused those employees significant hardship. “These transfers have not only affected the personal lives of employees but have also disrupted the smooth functioning of the department. Treasury work has become more challenging due to staff shortage caused by these transfers,” the release read.

The association demanded immediate promotions for employees at all levels, including clerks, senior assistants, and treasury officers. They also called for cancellation of transfers for employees, except for those against whom specific actions have been taken.

It also decided to stage gate rallies outside treasury offices across the state on October 24 and 25, with employees wearing black badges to signify their protest. The association warned of escalating their protest if their demands are not met or a meeting with the department head is not arranged.

Gurmat Singh, a member of the association, said: “The last promotions took place in 2020. Ever since no employee has been promoted and some had to retire without taking the benefits of their deserved promotions. The CM had in May asked all departments to make all due promotions. But the department hasn’t yet paid any heed to this as well.”