Ludhiana: Tribunal pulls up administration over Buddha Nullah encroachments

Taking serious note of alleged encroachments and environmental violations along Buddha Nullah, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Ludhiana district administration to produce original revenue records and ensure that no illegal construction takes place within the water body or its buffer zone. The tribunal’s intervention comes amid growing concerns that unchecked construction and dumping activities are narrowing the channel and damaging its fragile ecosystem. Encroachment along side with Buddha Nullah near Kundanpuri area in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet/ HT)

The directions were issued during the hearing of an ongoing case pertaining to the reported shrinking of Buddha Nullah. The tribunal asked the District Magistrate (DM), Ludhiana, to place on record the original revenue plan along with detailed maps indicating the width of the water body at different points across its entire stretch. The move is aimed at establishing the factual position on the ground and verifying claims of encroachment.

During the proceedings, activists Kapil Arora and Kuldeep Singh Khaira challenged the report submitted by a joint committee led by the Deputy Commissioner, alleging that it overlooked crucial aspects such as revenue records, actual site measurements and the mandatory buffer zone requirements. They further contended that the report relied heavily on inputs from the Municipal Corporation, raising questions over its objectivity and completeness.

The tribunal also raised concerns over the construction of retaining walls within the water body. After photographs highlighting the issue were submitted, the counsel for the district administration sought additional time to file a detailed response.

Other applicants, including Gurpreet Singh, told the tribunal that increasing concretisation along the water body was adversely affecting the natural ecosystem. They pointed out that such activities reduce vegetation cover, hinder groundwater recharge and disturb the ecological balance. They also warned that continued dumping of earth and construction activity could further narrow the channel, thereby heightening the risk of urban flooding.

Applicants Jaskirat Singh and Mohit Saggar alleged that illegal constructions, including roads and other permanent structures, were continuing unchecked within the water body and its buffer zone. They also flagged violations of a Punjab government notification mandating a minimum five-metre green belt along water bodies.

Taking note of the submissions, the NGT directed the district administration to strictly enforce environmental norms and prevent any further violations. It also referred to directions issued by the Supreme Court of India prohibiting construction within water bodies and designated buffer zones.

The tribunal has scheduled the next hearing in the matter for April 20, 2026, when the administration is expected to submit the required records and its response to the allegations.