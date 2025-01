People from all walks of life on Sunday paid last tributes to the late Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, MLA from Ludhiana West, during his ‘bhog’ ceremony at Gurdwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha in Model Town Extension, officials said. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur (centre) with Gurpreet Bassi Gogi’s wife Dr Sukhchain Kaur Gogi (on her right) at the prayer meet in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Gogi passed away on January 10 in an accidental fire while cleaning his weapon.

Punjab assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, cabinet ministers Aman Arora, Hardeep Singh Mundian,

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur and several senior leaders from across party lines attended the ceremony.

They remembered Gogi for his lifelong commitment to public service.

In their address, they said MLA Gogi was a source of inspiration and motivation for society.

They added that the presence of people from all walks of life, who have converged here on the bhog and antim ardas of MLA Gogi, reflects how much he was respected by the people in the region.

They said Gogi was a hardworking, dedicated and committed colleague.

It is a huge loss for us and an irreparable loss for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), as Gogi was a committed foot soldier of the party, the leaders added.