Ludhiana: Truck driver arrested with 100-kg poppy husk

Published on Dec 19, 2022 01:32 AM IST

Model Town police arrested a truck driver with 100-kg poppy husk on Saturday; the accused has no past criminal record, police said

Accused told police he had procured the poppy husk from Maharashtra. (Representative image)
Accused told police he had procured the poppy husk from Maharashtra. (Representative image)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Model Town police arrested a truck driver with 100-kg poppy husk on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Sukhwinder Singh, 46, of Ramgarh Jawande village in Sangrur. He has no past criminal record.

Assistant sub-inspector Harmesh Lal, investigating officer, said police had stopped the accused’s truck for checking near Atam Nagar. Sukhwinder tried to leave the truck behind and flee, but police managed to nab him.

During checking, police found 100-kg poppy husk hidden under sacks of raw material used to make medicines. The accused told police that he loaded the raw material from Pune and was going to Bathinda to deliver it to a pharmacy. He added that he procured the poppy husk from Maharashtra.

The ASI added that a case under Sections 15, 61 and 85 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been lodged against the accused at Model Town police station. He was produced in court on Sunday and remanded two days in police custody.

