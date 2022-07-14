Ludhiana | Truck driver arrested with 600kg of poppy husk, prime accused escapes
The anti-narcotic cell of Ludhiana rural police on Thursday arrested a truck driver and recovered 600kg of poppy husk from his possession. The team also seized an 18-wheeler truck in which the accused was carrying the contraband.
The arrested accused has been identified as Hakam Singh of Ambala. According to the police, the prime accused, identified as Johal Singh of Roomi village, Jagraon, alighted from the vehicle before the truck entered the jurisdiction of Raikot area.
Sharing details, sub-inspector Kirandeep Kaur, in-charge, anti-narcotic cell, Jagraon, said the police received a tip-off that the two accused were heading towards Raikot from Jagraon side in a truck to supply poppy husk after which the team intercepted the truck at Bassian village on Jagraon- Raikot road. On being searched, the contraband was recovered, he added.
On being questioned, Hakam Singh told the police that was working for Johal for the past two years. The owner of the truck is Johal and the police have launched a manhunt to arrest the accused.
A case under Sections 15, 25 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) has been registered against the accused at Sadar Raikot police station.
Haibowal police nab drug peddler, recovers 2.5 kg poppy husk
In the meantime, Haibowal police arrested a drug peddler, identified as Mandeep Singh of Laddian Khurd village and recovered 2.50 kg poppy husk from his possession. The accused was arrested at T-point in the village on Ladhowal road.
PAU police nab two with 30 kg marijuana:
The team of PAU police station arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 30 kg marijuana from their possession.
The accused, identified as Jatinder Kumar and Vimal Rai, hailed from Begusarai district of Bihar and were residing at the dairy complex as tenants.
Inspector Satpal Singh, station house officer at PAU police station, said during the drive against drug peddlers, the team nabbed the two accused and recovered 15 kg marijuana from each.
During questioning, it was revealed that the accused used to procure the drug from Bihar at ₹6,000 per kg and sell it in Ludhiana at ₹10,000 per kg.
A case under Section 20, 61, 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused.
Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav events lined up at two places in Ludhiana
The ministry of power, Government of India, in association with the state government, is going to organise programmes under Ujjwal Bharat, Ujjwal Bhavishya Power as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava in each district of Punjab. Assistant deputy commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal informed that the programmes would be organised at two places in Ludhiana— on July 25 at Guru Nanak Bhawan and on July 28 at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Community Centre, Raikot.
Two men die by suicide in Ludhiana
Two men died by suicide in the city on Thursday. In the first case, a 24-year-old resident of New Shivpuri ended his life when he was alone at home. The matter came to light when his younger brother returned home and discovered his lifeless body. In the second incident, a 28-year-old resident of Kirpal Nagar killed himself when his family members had gone to Jalandhar to attend a wedding.
Ludhiana | Insurance company directed to reimburse ₹3.6L medical claim
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed United India Insurance Company Ltd to reimburse a medical claim of ₹3, 65,064, along with ₹7,000 compensation, to a Ludhiana-based complainant after hiNarinder Kumar Batra of New Kidwai Nagar'slaim was rejected by the insurance company. It was further alleged that on July 26, 2017, the complainant had chest pain following which he went to Hero DMC Heart Institute, Ludhiana, and was diagnosed as a patient of CAD-acute coronary syndrome.
34-year-old labourer filling potholes killed by speeding truck in Bhiwandi
A 34-year-old labourer, who was filling the potholes near the Kaman village in Bhiwandi, was killed after being hit by a truck approaching from the wrong side on Wednesday afternoon. He is reportedly absconding after the incident, said police. The deceased has been identified as Swapnil Halya Soman, who lived with his family at Jadhavpada in Tilhe village in Vasai. The truck driver was driving in the wrong direction and was allegedly speeding.
Law officers’ appointment: Punjab withdraws petition challenging NCSC order
The Punjab Government on Thursday withdrew its petition filed before the Punjab and Haryana high court that challenged an order of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes concerning the appointment of law officers. The NCSC in its order had directing the state government to provide for reservation to scheduled caste candidates while filling the posts in the office of advocate general. The detailed order is awaited.
