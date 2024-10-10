Ludhiana: Two arrested in 700 crore fake GST billing scam

The directorate general of GST intelligence (DGGI) has arrested two masterminds involved in a fake billing GST fraud amounting to over ₹700 crores. The accused, identified as Manish and his brother Amit, residents of Gurmukh Singh Colony, Mandi Gobindgarh, were allegedly at the center of a fraudulent scheme involving the creation of fictitious firms through identity fraud. This elaborate scam generated fake invoices and input tax credit (ITC) claims, resulting in over ₹100 crore in tax losses for the government. The accused, identified as Manish and his brother Amit, residents of Gurmukh Singh Colony, Mandi Gobindgarh, were allegedly at the center of a fraudulent scheme involving the creation of fictitious firms through identity fraud. (HT File)

According to officials, the duo operated a complex network of dummy firms, passing on the fraudulently obtained ITC to intermediary companies. The defrauded funds were then funneled into seven APMC accounts, from which the brothers made cash withdrawals exceeding ₹717 crores, primarily from a single bank branch.

During the raids on their residential and official premises, DGGI seized a significant amount of evidence, including 11 mobile phones, seven pen drives, two laptops, 56 cheque books linked to multiple bank accounts, 27 identity documents, seven stamps, and 46 ATM cards belonging to various individuals.

The brothers reportedly confessed to their involvement in the fraud and were arrested on October 9. They have been remanded to judicial custody as the investigation continues.

DGGI Ludhiana is now focusing on identifying additional dummy entities involved in similar fraudulent activities related to bogus billing and tax evasion. Authorities have ramped up efforts to tackle the growing menace of fake billing in the region, with further arrests expected in the near future.