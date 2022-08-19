Ludhiana | Two booked for attempted robbery at SBI’s Aitiana ATM
A group of miscreants made a failed attempt to steal cash from a State Bank of India ATM in Aitiana village. The accused managed to cut open the shutter’s lock, but could not enter the vestibule. The machine contained ₹9 lakh.
The matter came to light on Thursday when the bank staff found the shutter broken open.
Bank official Gurcharan Singh Mahi said he had received a call from the deputy manager of the bank about the shutter being broken, following which, he rushed to the bank.
“I found that the shutter was broken using a gas cutter machine and when I opened the ATM booth in the presence of staff and checked the machine, I found that machine and the cash was safe,” he said, adding that upon checking the footage of CCTV camera installed at the spot, it was found that the accused had turned up at around 2.15 am and made an attempt to steal the cash before leaving at 3 am.
Assistant sub-inspector John Masih, who is investigating the case, said that as per CCTV footage, two miscreants have made an attempt, but failed.
A case under sections has been registered against the unidentified accused at the Sudhar police station. An investigation has been initiated to identify and trace the accused.
MORE NEWS IN BRIEF
Body found in treamtemt plant: Woman, aide held for murdering Samrala resident
Ludhiana Two days after the body of a 24-year-old Samrala resident was recovered from a 40-feet deep treatment plant, police arrested two accused who allegedly pushed the man into the well on Thursday. Police said the accused, Pooja Rani, 28, and Sahil Kumar, 24, both of Kamal Colony of Samrala as well as the victim, Jaskaran Singh of Otalan village, are drug addicts, adding that they went to the non-functional treatment plant to take drugs. It was here that the accused pushed the victim into the well, officials added. Police said the victim earlier resided in Kamal Colony and knew the accused. He had returned from Dubai in the last fortnight. Sub-inspector Bhinder Singh, station head officer at Samrala police station, said the victim’s mother had approached the police with the missing complaint on August 14. During investigation, the police learnt that Jaskaran had gone to meet Pooja, from whose house, the police had earlier recovered the victim’s motorcycle. The woman confessed to the crime during questioning
AAP leader booked for attacking educationist after viral video
Ludhiana A local leader of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), who is also a former Sarpanch, thrashed a former private school’s director and also tossed his turban in the office of the school principal. The incident was captured in the CCTVs installed in the office. Police lodged an FIR against the accused, Amarjit Singh, and his two aides Naginder Singh and Jatinder Singh after the video went viral. The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Ajit Singh of Sihora village, former director of Shaheedgarh Khalsa Senior Secondary School, Sihora. He had served the school for at least 17 years. The complainant said the accused got into an argument with him on the school campus on August 16, before attacking him and tossing his turban. The accused allegedly further threatened him. Assistant sub-inspector Harjinder Singh, investigating officer, said that a case has been registered against the accused and a hunt is on for his arrest.r
-
Ambedkar statue found damaged in U.P.’s Sitapur; FIR lodged
Tension gripped a village in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district after a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar installed at a primary school there was found desecrated on Friday. According to police officials, the statue was installed at the primary school in Rikhipurva village of Piprahuri Majra under Hargaon police station limits of Sitapur district. They said the head of the statue was damaged while the remaining statue was left installed.
-
Mass copying: 9,849 students of Prayagraj’s Rajju Bhaiya Univ debarred from exams for a year
Prof Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University (PRSU), Prayagraj, has debarred 9,849 final year students of different undergraduate courses from appearing in exams for a year after they were found guilty of mass copying during the 2021-22 annual exams held in May-June this year. A decision to this effect was taken in a meeting of the examination committee of PRSU held on Thursday, said university officials.
-
NCRTC plans freight trains on Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS route
The National Capital Region Transport Corporation, which has undertaken the Regional Rapid Transit System project, is planning to run dedicated trains for commercial services between the NCR cities, sources said on Friday. The 82-kilometre-long RRTS project will connect Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut with high-speed state-of-the-art trains with a design speed of 180 kilometres per hour (kmph). The 82-km route will consist of 25 stations in the three cities of Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut.
-
2 weeks on, Ludhiana MC yet to take final call on re-auction of parking lots
Two weeks after the municipal corporation terminated the e-auction of nine parking lots in the city, the civic body is yet to take a final decision on re-auction of the lots. MC secretary TS Panchhi said mayor Balkar Sandhu and MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal have to take the final decision regarding e-auction of the parking lots and no decision has yet been taken by the higher authorities.
-
Open dumping of garbage in Ludhiana: 5 years on, project to install static compactors remains on paper only
Even as the municipal corporation is facing the heat of National Green Tribunal and residents have been decrying open dumping of garbage in different parts of the city, the civic body's project to install static compactors across the city continues to remain on paper for the last five years. The garbage collected from houses is dumped at the secondary dumping sites and then shifted to the main dump site of the MC on Tajpur road.
