Search
Sun, Sept 07, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ludhiana: Two booked for possession of sealed buildings

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Sept 07, 2025 06:10 am IST

The police have registered separate FIRs against two men, identified as Kuldeep Singh and Sonu Singla, on the complaint of the municipal town planner

The Model Town police booked two city residents for taking possession of the commercial properties in Model Town which were sealed by the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) reportedly due to violation of norms.

Following the violations, the MC had put seals on both buildings on July 17. (HT Photo)
Following the violations, the MC had put seals on both buildings on July 17. (HT Photo)

The police have registered separate FIRs against two men, identified as Kuldeep Singh and Sonu Singla, on the complaint of the municipal town planner (MTP). In his statement, the MTP stated that the accused have residential property in Model Town near Krishna Mandir. Without the MC’s permission, they constructed a building for commercial use, he said.

Following the violations, the MC had put seals on both buildings on July 17. In his complaint, the MTP added that the accused opened the seals and occupied the buildings. ASI Pardeep Kumar, who is investigating the case, stated that two separate FIRs under Sections 329(3) ( house-trespass), 324(4) (mischief) and 221 (obstructing any public servant in the discharge of his public functions) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) were registered at the Model Town police station against the accused. The investigation is currently underway to determine the extent of the irregularities and the roles played by the accused.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Two booked for possession of sealed buildings
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On