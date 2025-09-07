Ludhiana: Two booked for possession of sealed buildings

The Model Town police booked two city residents for taking possession of the commercial properties in Model Town which were sealed by the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) reportedly due to violation of norms. Following the violations, the MC had put seals on both buildings on July 17. (HT Photo)

The police have registered separate FIRs against two men, identified as Kuldeep Singh and Sonu Singla, on the complaint of the municipal town planner (MTP). In his statement, the MTP stated that the accused have residential property in Model Town near Krishna Mandir. Without the MC’s permission, they constructed a building for commercial use, he said.

Following the violations, the MC had put seals on both buildings on July 17. In his complaint, the MTP added that the accused opened the seals and occupied the buildings. ASI Pardeep Kumar, who is investigating the case, stated that two separate FIRs under Sections 329(3) ( house-trespass), 324(4) (mischief) and 221 (obstructing any public servant in the discharge of his public functions) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) were registered at the Model Town police station against the accused. The investigation is currently underway to determine the extent of the irregularities and the roles played by the accused.