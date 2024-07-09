Ludhiana: Two-day TB workshop concludes at DMCH

Department of microbiology, Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) conducted a comprehensive hands-on workshop on diagnostic techniques for tuberculosis (TB) aimed at improving the skills of residents and faculty members from all over north India, under the aegis of Indian Association of Medical Microbiologists (IAMM). DMCH staff during the two-day tuberculosis workshop. (HT Photo)

The workshop was conducted over two days and covered a range of diagnostic methodologies for effective TB management.

The workshop was inaugurated by DMCH secretary Bipin Gupta, DMCH treasurer Mukesh Kumar, principal G S Wander, dean academics Sandeep Kaushal, along with directly observed treatment short course (DOTS) core-committee members.

Department of microbiology head Veenu Gupta apprised the participants about the overview and objectives of the workshop. Secretary Bipin Gupta lauded the efforts of the department to provide a valuable platform for resident doctors and faculty members to enhance their diagnostic skills and knowledge, thus contributing to the ongoing efforts in combating TB globally.

The workshop featured a series of structured sessions that allowed participants to enhance their practical skills in diagnostic techniques, such as smear microscopy (fluorescent and acid fast staining), nucleic acid amplification tests (CBNAAT, TruNAAT and LPA), culture (LJ & MGIT), IGRA/TST and MPT-64 Ag test under the guidance of microbiology faculty Veenu Gupta, Rama Gupta, Jyoti Chaudhary, Eshani Dewan, Menal Gupta and Manisha Aggarwal.

The participants were also assessed to gauge their understanding and proficiency in TB diagnostics.