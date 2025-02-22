Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Two held for robbing petrol pump employee

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 22, 2025 05:32 AM IST

A day after a petrol pump employee was thrashed and robbed of 11,000, the Jodhan police arrested two persons on Friday. The police have recovered 10,570 and a bike that was used in the crime from their possession. The accused have been identified as Nikka of Narangwal village and Vicky of Ghungrana village.

The robbery accused in police custody on Friday. (HT Photo)
The robbery accused in police custody on Friday. (HT Photo)

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Dakha) Varinder Singh Khosa said Shiv Shankar, an employee at Dashmesh Filling Station in Nagarwal Kalan village, had filed his complaint with the police on Thursday afternoon. Shiv Shankar stated that the accused turned up at the petrol pump to buy fuel. He was alone at the petrol pump. The accused snatched his bag containing 11,000 after thrashing him and fled.

The DSP added that soon after receiving the complaint, the Jodhan police registered an FIR under Sections 307 and 3 (5) of the BNS. The police initiated an investigation and arrested the accused from Lohgarh village on Friday.

Further, he added that more information (about similar crimes) was expected from the accused during questioning.

