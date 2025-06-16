Ludhiana: Two major fires in city, no casualties reported

Two massive fire incidents were reported on Sunday in the city, resulting in property loss estimated in several lakhs. Despite the scale of the damage, no injuries or casualties were reported in either case. Firefighters trying to control fire broke out at RK road in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The first fire broke out during the early morning hours in Akalgarh Market, near Chaura Bazaar. Around 4 am, flames erupted inside a shop, which the owner suspects may have been caused by a short circuit. The security guard posted at the site noticed the fire and immediately alerted the shopkeeper, who contacted the fire department. By the time fire tenders reached the spot, the blaze had already gutted the contents inside the shop.

According to the owner, goods worth several lakhs were destroyed. The situation was further intensified by a loud explosion from inside the shop, potentially due to materials stored on site. Narrow lanes in the congested market area added to the challenges faced by firefighters, hampering their ability to bring the flames under control quickly.

In a separate and more intense incident later in the afternoon on Sunday, a massive fire broke out at CL Pattern Maker, a manufacturing unit on RK Road. The factory, which housed large quantities of wood and machinery, caught fire around 1.15 pm while workers were still inside. Locals said the fire started suddenly, prompting nearby residents to raise an alarm and assist the workers in evacuating the site.

The fire department was informed at 1.56 pm by the locals. The presence of highly flammable materials and strong winds led to a rapid escalation. Firefighters had to operate from adjacent buildings due to the intensity of the flames. During the operation, the unit’s shed collapsed, prolonging the firefighting effort. Officials stated that over 15 water tanker trips were required to douse the fire.

The owner of the unit, who was out of town at the time, was informed by locals. He reached the site while fire personnel were already engaged in containment operations. He confirmed that the fire destroyed everything inside the unit within minutes and said he could not determine how it began.