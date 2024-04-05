Ludhiana: Two truck drivers held for murder bid on rival

The police arrested two truck drivers for a murder bid on a fellow driver in Transport Nagar, officials said on Friday. The accused assaulted the victim using iron rods and sticks, due to which he suffered multiple fractures, including broken ribs. (HT File Photo)

The accused assaulted the victim using iron rods and sticks, due to which he suffered multiple fractures, including broken ribs. The victim was rushed to a private hospital, where his condition is said to be serious.

The victim has been identified as Babby Sharma, 45, of Udhampur in Jammu. A case has been registered against Mani Kumar of Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, and Raj Singh of Udhampur, following the statement Sanju Kumar, a friend of the victim.

Sanju said he and his friend Baby Sharma were outside the transport office in Transport Nagar area on April 1 when the incident happened. He alleged that around midnight, the accused turned up there and assaulted Babby, before fleeing.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Karamjeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a first-information report (FIR) under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at the Moti Nagar police station. The police on Friday arrested the duo and recovered the weapons used in the crime.

During interrogation, the accused said that they had been working as drivers in Ludhiana for years. In 2022, the accused duo had a verbal spat with Babby. Following the intervention of the transporters, the matter was resolved but they nursed a rivalry against Babby.