News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Two women among four booked for attacking police team

Ludhiana: Two women among four booked for attacking police team

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 23, 2023 06:22 AM IST

The accused have been identified as Charanjit Kaur of Harkiratpura, her son Ravi Kumar, two aides Sher Singh alias Shera and Harpreet Kaur Rakhi

The Division number 5 police booked four persons, including two women, for allegedly assaulting a police personnel and vandalising his private car when he was on patrol duty at Harkiratpura.

The FIR has been lodged on the complaint of senior constable Mandeep Singh, who is posted at bus stand police post. (iStock)
The FIR has been lodged on the complaint of senior constable Mandeep Singh, who is posted at bus stand police post. (iStock)

The accused have been identified as Charanjit Kaur of Harkiratpura, her son Ravi Kumar, two aides Sher Singh alias Shera and Harpreet Kaur Rakhi.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The FIR has been lodged on the complaint of senior constable Mandeep Singh, who is posted at bus stand police post.

Mandeep stated that he along with other police personnel was on patrolling duty in Harkiratpura on Saturday evening. He alleged that on seeing the police party, the accused started abusing them. When he objected to it, the accused opened an attack on him. The women assaulted and injured him with their nails. The accused pelted stones at them and vandalised his car.

After assaulting him, the accused managed to escape from the spot.

ASI Balkaran Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under sections 353, 186, 332, 506 and 427 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out