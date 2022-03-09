Ludhiana | Two women arrested with 3.5kg cannabis

Two women were arrested for drug peddling and 3.5kg cannabis was recovered from them on Tuesday.

The accused are Sarvani alias Sunita, 36, and Preeto alias Jyoti, 30, of Malak village in Jagraon. Sub-inspector Yashpal Sharman, in-charge, CIA 2 staff, said the accused were arrested during a special checking near the interstate bus terminal after the team recovered 3.5kg cannabis from their possession.

A case under section of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the accused.

3 arrested with 650gm heroin

Three people were arrested with 650gm heroin on Tuesday.

The accused were heading towards Amritsar in a Maruti Swift car when a team of the Khanna Police stopped them for checking. The accused are Jagwant Singh of Chandigarh Mohalla, Fatehabad in Tarn Taran, Sarbjit Singh of Sekhupura Mohalla, Jandiala Guru of Amritsar and Surinder Singh of Tarn Taran.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP Khanna) J Elanchezhian said the accused were arrested at a checkpoint near Libra village. “Jagwant was driving the car, Sarbjit was sitting next to him and Surinder was sitting on the back seat.They had brought the consignment from Delhi and were going to deliver it in residential areas of Amritsar and Tarn Taran.”

A case under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered against the accused at the Sadar Khanna Police Station.