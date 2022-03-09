Ludhiana | Two women arrested with 3.5kg cannabis
Two women were arrested for drug peddling and 3.5kg cannabis was recovered from them on Tuesday.
The accused are Sarvani alias Sunita, 36, and Preeto alias Jyoti, 30, of Malak village in Jagraon. Sub-inspector Yashpal Sharman, in-charge, CIA 2 staff, said the accused were arrested during a special checking near the interstate bus terminal after the team recovered 3.5kg cannabis from their possession.
A case under section of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the accused.
3 arrested with 650gm heroin
Three people were arrested with 650gm heroin on Tuesday.
The accused were heading towards Amritsar in a Maruti Swift car when a team of the Khanna Police stopped them for checking. The accused are Jagwant Singh of Chandigarh Mohalla, Fatehabad in Tarn Taran, Sarbjit Singh of Sekhupura Mohalla, Jandiala Guru of Amritsar and Surinder Singh of Tarn Taran.
Senior superintendent of police (SSP Khanna) J Elanchezhian said the accused were arrested at a checkpoint near Libra village. “Jagwant was driving the car, Sarbjit was sitting next to him and Surinder was sitting on the back seat.They had brought the consignment from Delhi and were going to deliver it in residential areas of Amritsar and Tarn Taran.”
A case under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered against the accused at the Sadar Khanna Police Station.
-
Indian students pulled out of Sumy likely to board evacuation flight tomorrow
Sumy has been impacted heavily in the last few days with missile strikes following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which entered its 14th day on Wednesday.
-
Study: Medium chain fatty acid can someday help in treating heart attacks
"Heart attacks are still a leading cause of death worldwide, that often come with devastating complications," said Zhong Wang, Ph.D., an associate professor of cardiac surgery at the University of Michigan Frankel Cardiovascular Center, who is the senior author of the study.
-
Russia backs IAEA chief's idea of Ukraine meeting but not at Chernobyl
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy backed the idea of a meeting, according to a French readout on Sunday of a conversation between him and French President Emmanuel Macron, who supports the Chernobyl plan.
-
India pacer S Sreesanth announces retirement
Fast bowler S Sreesanth, who represented India in 27 Tests, 53 ODIs and 10 T20Is, has announced his retirement.
-
Covid side-effects in women: Why women suffer longer than men; expert take
According to certain studies, while the Covid symptoms largely remain the same for men and women to begin with, the latter faced more extensive ones post the disease which also take a little more time to recover as compared to men. As per a Lancet article published in November 2020, while globally Covid-19 case fatality rates are higher among men than women, in a few countries, such as India, fatality rate is higher in women.