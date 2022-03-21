Ludhiana | U-16 Junior Cricket League: LDCA Blues lifts the trophy
LDCA Blues lifted the U-16 Junior Cricket League tournament trophy after defeating LDCA Reds by ten runs at GRD Academy on Monday.
Batting first, LDCA Blues put together a score of 153 runs losing four wickets in their 40-over innings.
Sargunveer and Shabd Tangri played important knocks of 52 and 40 runs respectively for the winning side.
While Kirat took two wickets conceding 31 runs, Karanveer and Ayush Gupta took a wicket each.
Chasing an easy target, the LDCA Reds were wrapped up at 143 runs in 39.5 overs.
Kirat Dhawan remained the top scorer for the losing side with 60 runs and Karan Sidhu scored 25 runs for the team.
Meanwhile, Shabd and Sajan took three wickets each to clinch the victory for the team. Adhiraj, Chirag and Savinay took a wicket each
While Shabd Tangri was awarded the man of the match trophy, Kirat Dhawan was declared the man of the tournament.
Sajan Dhillon received the best bowler award and Armaan Walia bagged the best wicket-keeper award.
