Ludhiana | U-21 district events under Kheda Watan Punjab Diyan come to a close, 565 players make to state-level games

As many as 565 players— 294 boys and 271 girls— from both individual and team events were selected for the state-level competition on Tuesday, bringing the curtains down on under-21 district-level games being held under the Kheda Watan Punjab Diyan.

The summit clash of boys’ hockey saw Malwa Academy, Ludhiana, take home the trophy. In the final kho-kho (boys’) match, the team representing coaching centre Jawahar Nagar, Ludhiana, clinched the top spot, while Government College, Ludhiana, emerged victorious in the girls’ final.

The boys’ team from Ludhiana Basketball Academy clinched the gold medal in the summit clash of basketball, while the Guru Nanak Club took home the girls’ title.

In the athletics arena, Navi Mohammad and Anmoldeep Kaur finished atop the podium in high jump competition for boys and girls. In javelin throw, Prahlad Vishwas and Prabhjot Kaur took gold in the boys’ and girls’ categories, respectively.

In 110-metre hurdles, Raspinder Singh got the first position, while in 100-metre hurdle (girls) Kuljit Kaur bagged the first position.

In football competition, the team representing Mohi Club came atop. In the individual matches of table tennis boys’, Amir Khan clinched a gold medal, while in the girls’ game Sehajpreet Kaur came atop.

The results of other matches were being compiled at the time of filing this report.

The 18 games introduced at the district-level include table tennis, netball, weightlifting, swimming, powerlifting and judo. The matches are being held at 22 venues across the district.

The state-level championships will commence on October 10 and witness athletes participate in 29 sports, including archery, shooting, rowing, chess, gymnastics, fencing, kayaking and canoeing, in 23 districts across the state.

Para-sports competition deferred: Sources

The games for the remaining categories, including 21-40, 41-50, above 50 and para-sports, are scheduled to commence from September 21 onwards and will continue for two days.

However, according to the sources, the matches for para-sports will not take place as scheduled and will be convened at a later date by the sports department. Players who are hoping to take part in the games have been informed that the games have been postponed. However, no official announcement regarding the same was made by the sports department.

The competitions for para-sports were being held for the first time for four sports, including athletics, volleyball, badminton and table tennis. The matches were supposed to be held at the Guru Nanak Stadium, Ludhiana.