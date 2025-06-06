Ludhiana: Uncovered storm sewers on NH44 a risk, say locals

Despite ongoing by-election campaigns for the west constituency in Ludhiana, where various political parties are presenting development agendas, the problem of exposed and damaged storm sewers along National Highway 44 remains unaddressed. These neglected drains pose a considerable danger to commuters, especially in critical areas such as Sherpur, Dhandari, and Jalandhar Bypass, with the monsoon season further exacerbating the situation. In January 2024, the NHAI had announced a contract for replacing the damaged drainage system. However, even after more than a year, the work still remains incomplete. (Manish/HT)

People living near the highway say the problem becomes severe during rains as the storm drains, left uncovered and choked with garbage, overflowing and flooding the roads. This not only leads to traffic disruptions but also spreads waste and creates unhygienic conditions. Locals said that despite repeated complaints, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has failed to take effective steps to fix the issue.

Back in January last year, NHAI had announced a contract for replacing the damaged storm drainage system and covering the sewers. However, even after more than a year, the work remains incomplete.

Responding to the issue, NHAI project director Priyanka said that the work in Ludhiana will be completed within the next month as part of a larger 115-km highway project worth ₹291 crore.

However, residents say they have heard such promises before and are tired of waiting. Jasdev Singh, a city resident, said, “There is no proper maintenance of these drains. They are filled with garbage, and during rains, the water collects on the road. Places like Giaspura Chowk, Jalandhar Bypass, and Sherpur Chowk face serious waterlogging every year. Despite paying heavy toll taxes, we get no basic safety.”

Locals also highlighted that the waterlogging creates danger for stray animals and increases the chances of road accidents. Sherpur Chowk is one of the worst-hit areas during every monsoon, with commuters frequently facing difficulties navigating through flooded roads. Residents blame the open drains for several accidents and say the foul smell from the overflowing sewage creates further discomfort and health risks.

Sachleen Kaur, a local commuter, recalled last year’s chaos. “Many two-wheeler riders got stuck in open drains that were hidden under rainwater. It is impossible to see these drains when the road is flooded. The government must act against the delay and punish officials responsible.”

Another commuter, Jasmeen Kaur, said she uses the highway regularly to reach her factory and has seen no improvement in years. “The damaged drains have remained the same. Authorities are ignoring public safety. How many accidents must happen before action is taken?”

Residents are urging immediate intervention by NHAI and state authorities before the monsoon causes more damage.