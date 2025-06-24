Ludhiana under-19 women team defeat Jalandhar, storm into finals

The Ludhiana under-19 women’s cricket team has stormed into the finals of the Punjab Inter-District Under-19 Women Tournament 2025-26 after an 8-wicket win over Jalandhar in the semi-final match held at Mullanpur Stadium, New Chandigarh. The Ludhiana under-19 women’s cricket team after securing a spot in the finals of the Punjab Inter-District Under-19 Women’s Tournament 2025-26. (HT Photo)

The tournament organised by the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA), witnessed a one-sided clash on Monday. During this, Jalandhar won the toss and chose to bat first.

Their batters struggled to build partnerships against Ludhiana’s fiery bowling attack. From the Jalandhar team, Malika Mor (22 off 53), Rashmi (23 off 60), Navneet Kaur (14 off 18), and Simar Arora (14 off 36) were the key contributors to their scoreboard. Despite this, Jalandhar was bowled out for 117 in 47 overs.

Meanwhile, Parneeta led Ludhiana’s bowling attack with an enthralling spell of 3 wickets for 17 runs in 10 overs. Chinmey Jain took 2 wickets for 19 runs in 8 overs, while Samridhi Saini bowled sensibly to pick 1 wicket for just 15 runs in her total quota of 10 overs.

In contrast to the Jalandhar team’s performance, Ludhiana comfortably chased down the target in just 20.5 overs, scoring 118 at the loss of two wickets. From the Ludhiana team, Opener Divya Rajput remained unbeaten with a fluent 57 off 47 balls, hitting 8 boundaries and a six. She was well supported by Parneeta (31 off 48) and Chinmey Jain, who played a blistering cameo of 45 not out off just 13 balls.

Divya Rajput was declared Player of the Match for her all-round performance. With this win, Ludhiana has entered the finals. They will now face team Amritsar at Mullanpur Stadium on June 25.

The Ludhiana district cricket association’s chairman Sunny Khosla, and co-chairman Daksh Azad congratulated the Ludhiana team and coach Ramanpreet Kaur for the victory.