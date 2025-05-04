Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Undertrial hangs self, probe ordered

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 04, 2025 06:38 AM IST

The 39-year-old deceased had been in custody since November 2024 for allegedly murdering his cousin Nirmal Singh, a resident of Suraj Nagar, Shimlapuri, say officials

An undertrial prisoner lodged in Ludhiana Central Jail in a murder case allegedly died by suicide on Saturday morning. The 39-year-old deceased reportedly hanged himself using a piece of cloth from the grill of a window inside the barrack.

According to jail officials, the incident occurred around 10 am. (HT photo for representation)
According to jail officials, the incident occurred around 10 am.

According to jail officials, the incident occurred around 10 am. He was discovered hanging from a grill above a door by fellow inmates, who immediately informed the jail authorities.

The deceased had been in custody since November 2024 for allegedly murdering his cousin Nirmal Singh, a resident of Suraj Nagar, Shimlapuri. The murder was said to have stemmed from a personal rivalry.

Confirming the incident, jail superintendent Shivraj Singh Nandgarh said, “He climbed the door inside the barrack and used a cloth to hang himself from the window grill. The inmates who saw him alerted us right away.”

He added that the deceased appeared normal the night before, as reported by his cellmates. “They said he seemed fine, but he was worried about the upcoming court verdict. He feared conviction as the complainants had reportedly submitted video evidence of the crime,” the superintendent said.

As per the standard procedure, a judicial inquiry has been ordered into the matter. The deceased’s family has also been informed of the incident.

