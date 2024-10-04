Ludhiana: Unknown persons booked for blocking water inlet of Tajpur road CETP plant

The police from Division Number 7 have registered a case against unidentified individuals after receiving a complaint from Punjab Dyers Association director Rahul Verma. Verma reported that some miscreants blocked the water inlet of the 40 MLD Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) on Tajpur Road. Following the complaint, the police have filed a case under sections 272, 326(C), and 61(2) of the BNS Act. A manhunt has been launched to track down and arrest the accused. (HT File)

According to Verma, about three days ago, the culprits dumped around 100 concrete bags into the inlet, obstructing the plant’s operations. This blockage has caused significant damage to parts of the industries relying on the plant and could lead to further industrial losses.

Recently Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has issued notices to three Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs), directing them to stop discharging treated water into the Buddha Nullah. These directions to the CETPs located on Bahadur Ke Road, Tajpur Road and in Focal Point come after orders from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).