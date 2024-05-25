Ludhiana: UP woman stabbed by stalkers outside gurdwara, 3 booked

A stalker allegedly stabbed a “runaway” woman with a sharp-edged weapon near Gurudwara Dukhniwaran Sahib near Jagraon Bridge on Friday. The woman suffered injuries on her face and back. As the locals gathered at the spot, the accused fled. The woman was rushed to civil hospital where her condition has been stated stable. (HT File)

The woman was rushed to civil hospital where her condition has been stated stable. The woman alleged that the accused was forcing her to come with him and when she refused, he stabbed her. She added that two aides of the assailants were present near the spot. Following the complaint of the 23-year-old woman, the Division Number 2 police lodged a first-information report (FIR) against three unidentified accused.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The woman, a resident of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, said that she was divorced and living in her maternal home. She had left the house eight days following a spat with her mother and reached Ludhiana on a train to find a job. She used to sleep outside a gurdwara for three days, the woman said.

The woman added that pickpockets stole her money and at least eight locals established physical relations with her in exchange for food and other things. The accused who stabbed her was forcing her to come with him as he wanted to establish physical relations with her. She slapped the accused when he tried to drag her, following which he stabbed her multiple times and fled.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sona Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 354D (stalking), 341 (wrongful restraint), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against unidentified accused and a hunt was on to identify and arrest them.