Ludhiana: VB arrests ASI while accepting 4,000 bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Sep 25, 2023 11:39 PM IST

The ASI was threatening the complainant to implicate him in an ongoing matrimonial dispute case with his wife pending with the policeman

The vigilance bureau on Monday arrested an assistant sub-inspector, posted at the women cell in Ludhiana, red handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of 4,000.

The complainant stated that the ASI had claimed that he would take <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,000, while <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 is for another official in the women cell. (iStock)
Spokesperson of the vigilance bureau said the accused, ASI Sukhdev Singh, was arrested on the complaint of Abhishek Sharma, resident of New Shimlapuri.

The complainant in his complaint said that the ASI has been demanding bribe from him by threatening him to implicate him and his family members in a matrimonial dispute he was having with his wife. The complaint regarding the dispute was pending with the accused ASI.

The complainant alleged that the ASI had already taken 7,000 in different instalments from him and demanded 50,000 more. He said that the deal was struck at 14,000.

The spokesperson said that after preliminary investigation of his complaint, the VB laid a trap and arrested the accused in the presence of two official witnesses when he was accepting a bribe of 4,000 from the complainant.

A case under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at the VB police station, Ludhiana Range.

He said that the accused would be produced in the competent court on Tuesday and further investigation is under progress. The spokesperson said that the role of the incharge of the women cell would also be examined during the probe.

Not the first case

On August 19, over two-and-a-half months after being booked on graft charges, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Gurmeet Singh, deputed at Sudhar police station was arrested by the vigilance bureau for accepting a bribe of 1,500 from a three-wheeler driver for releasing an auto which was impounded.

On August 2, the bureau arrested ASI Hardeep Singh of Koom Kalan for accepting bribe from a woman. Two days after his arrest, the bureau had booked sub-inspector Paramjit Singh, SHO of the police station, and another ASI Randhir Singh.

