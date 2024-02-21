Ludhiana: VB arrests man for accepting 30,000 bribe

The vigilance bureau (VB) arrested a man for allegedly accepting bribe money of ₹30,000 in the name of the officials of municipal corporation. The complainant alleged that Bangar claimed himself to be working in patwarkhana (revenue office) at Gill village. (HT File Photo)

The accused, Amardeep Singh Bangar, resident of Amarpura, is operating his office at Jagjit Nagar here.

Spokesperson of the state VB said the accused was nabbed following an online complaint filed at the anti-corruption action line by Naresh Kumar, a resident of Preet Nagar, Shimlapuri, Ludhiana.

The complainant alleged that accused Bangar had taken ₹30,000 as bribe for helping him avail a no objection certificate (NOC) from the municipal corporation.

The spokesperson informed that during verification of this complaint, it was found that Madan Lal, father of the complainant, had purchased a house in 2022 and he needed an NOC for further sale of the said house.

The complainant alleged that Bangar claimed himself to be working in patwarkhana (revenue office) at Gill village and he could get an NOC issued soon by paying a bribe of ₹30,000 as he is acquainted with the officials of the civic body.

On his assurance, the complainant had paid ₹30,000 to Bangar in his office in the presence of his friend Om Prakash. After failing to provide NOC, Bangar gave a cheque of ₹40,000 to the complainant and told him to pay him back ₹10,000 after withdrawing the said amount of ₹40,000. But the cheque was dishonoured by the bank due to mis-matching of signatures.

The spokesperson said a case under section 7-A of Prevention of Corruption Act and section 420 of the IPC has been registered at police station VB Range Ludhiana against Bangar. Further investigation into this case was under progress and the role of MC officials would also be verified, he said.