Ludhiana: VB nabs ASI red-handed while taking 4,500 bribe

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) arrested assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurpreet Singh, posted at Jodhewal police station, Commissionerate Ludhiana, red-handed while he was accepting a bribe of ₹4,500. The spokesperson said the complainant has approached the VB and alleged that the said ASI demanded a bribe of ₹ 4,500 for submitting a chargesheet in a police case registered by him. (Shutterstock)

Official spokesperson of the VB said that the ASI was arrested following a complaint lodged by Vijay Kumar, a resident of Kakowal road, Ludhiana city. Vijay stated in his complaint that some unidentified individuals had thrashed him after barging in his shop in April 2023. A first-information report (FIR) was lodged against the accused on May 21, 2023.

The spokesperson added that the complainant has approached the VB and alleged that the said ASI demanded a bribe of ₹4,500 for submitting a chargesheet in a police case registered by him. He said that according to the complaint, the accused ASI had already taken ₹20,500 as a bribe in instalments, and was demanding the remaining ₹4,500.

The spokesperson added that after a preliminary inquiry, a VB team laid a trap and ASI Singh was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of ₹4,500 from the complainant. Two official witnesses were present at the scene.

He added that a case under Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act has been registered against the police personnel at VB police station, Ludhiana range, in this regard. The accused would be produced in a court on Friday and further investigation into this case was ongoing, the spokesperson said.