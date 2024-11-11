Menu Explore
Ludhiana: VB nabs SDO, assistant for taking 15,000 bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 11, 2024 10:33 PM IST

A VB spokesperson said a case was registered following a complaint by one Sushil Kumar, a resident of Gagandeep Colony, Bhatian Bet.

The state Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Monday arrested a sub-divisional officer (SDO) and her assistant for allegedly taking a 15,000 bribe, officials said.

They identified the accused as municipal corporation (MC) Zone D SDO Neha Panchal and her assistant Naitak.
They identified the accused as municipal corporation (MC) Zone D SDO Neha Panchal and her assistant Naitak. (HT File)

They identified the accused as municipal corporation (MC) Zone D SDO Neha Panchal and her assistant Naitak.

A VB spokesperson said a case was registered following a complaint by one Sushil Kumar, a resident of Gagandeep Colony, Bhatian Bet. The complainant works is the general manager at Pitamaas Private Limited Company, a city-based company.

According to the complaint, the company provides services as an information, education and communication (IEC) consultant for the Ludhiana Smart City Project.

He said a tender was allotted to the firm from October 1, 2023, to September 30, 2024.

The complainant approached informed the VB that an annual bill of 7.08 lakh due to the company was submitted at the MC’s Zone D office.

He alleged the accused SDO demanded 15,000 (nearly 2% of the due bill) for passing the bill. The VB spokesperson said the complainant recorded his conversation with SDO Panchal.

The spokesperson added that after verification of the allegations, a VB team laid a trap and the SDO’s assistant was apprehended red-handed while accepting the bribe. The VB then arrested the SDO and her assistant, the official added.

A case was registered at the VB police station, Ludhiana range, and the accused will be produced in a court on Tuesday. The spokesperson said further investigation is ongoing.

