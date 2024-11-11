Ludhiana: VB nabs SDO, assistant for taking 15,000 bribe

The state Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Monday arrested a sub-divisional officer (SDO) and her assistant for allegedly taking a ₹15,000 bribe, officials said. They identified the accused as municipal corporation (MC) Zone D SDO Neha Panchal and her assistant Naitak. (HT File)

A VB spokesperson said a case was registered following a complaint by one Sushil Kumar, a resident of Gagandeep Colony, Bhatian Bet. The complainant works is the general manager at Pitamaas Private Limited Company, a city-based company.

According to the complaint, the company provides services as an information, education and communication (IEC) consultant for the Ludhiana Smart City Project.

He said a tender was allotted to the firm from October 1, 2023, to September 30, 2024.

The complainant approached informed the VB that an annual bill of ₹7.08 lakh due to the company was submitted at the MC’s Zone D office.

He alleged the accused SDO demanded ₹15,000 (nearly 2% of the due bill) for passing the bill. The VB spokesperson said the complainant recorded his conversation with SDO Panchal.

The spokesperson added that after verification of the allegations, a VB team laid a trap and the SDO’s assistant was apprehended red-handed while accepting the bribe. The VB then arrested the SDO and her assistant, the official added.

A case was registered at the VB police station, Ludhiana range, and the accused will be produced in a court on Tuesday. The spokesperson said further investigation is ongoing.