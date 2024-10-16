Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Vehicle parking rates at bus stand exorbitant, complain residents

ByRishika Kriti, Ludhiana
Oct 16, 2024 10:58 PM IST

Many say they are forced to pay higher fee even if they park their vehicles for only a few minutes; a private contractor took over the parking operations from Punjab Roadways in April, 2023

Claiming that the charges for parking vehicles at the Amar Shaheed Sukhdev inter-state bus terminal are exorbitant, residents have urged the authorities concerned to look into it. Many say they are forced to pay a higher fee even if they park their vehicles for only a few minutes.

Officials will be asked to look into it, says Punjab Roadways general manager Navraj Batish . (Manish/HT)
A senior staff member overseeing the parking area noted that the bus stand previously used to operate with four distinct time slots of four hours, eight hours, 12 hours and above 12 hours. But after a private contractor took over the parking operations from Punjab Roadways in April, 2023, these have now been reduced to just two slots of 12 hours and above 12 hours, much to the chagrin of visitors who have to pay even for halting here for a minute.

Earlier, as per the revised rates in July 2016, the charges to park a cycle for the day was 2 which has now beein hiked to 4. For parking two-wheelers for 12 hours, the charges were 10 which is now 17. For the whole day (two-wheelers), it was 20 which is now 35.

Similarly, the rate for four-wheeler was 20 for 12 hours which has now been increased to 35 whereas for the day, it was 40 which has now raised to 71. For every ferry, the rates for autorickshaw used to be 10 which is now 18.

An autorickshaw driver, Harjeet Singh, mentioned that though the rate is 18, the parking attendants take 20 citing lack of change, which further increases his expenses to pick and drop passengers from bus stand premises.

Kunwar Singh, a visitor who had come to drop off his wife, shared his frustration, stating,”I paid 36 for parking my car just for 10 minutes. There should be separate pathways for people who are only here to see off their family members.”

Another visitor said the authorities concerned should look into the functioning of the parking operator.

Acknowledging the issue, a parking staff member said it is difficult to make a separate note for visitors using the parking lot for long hours. Hence, they charge them according to the allocated time slots.

Navraj Batish, general manager, Punjab Roadways, said the revised charges were not in his notice. “I will ask the officials concerned to look into the matter,” he added.

