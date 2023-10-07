Ludhiana: Vet varsity bats for trace minerals to improve cattle health

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University organised a camp on trace minerals feeding in dairy animals in Hamidi village on Saturday, under ICAR sponsored farmer FIRST (farm, innovations, resources, science and technology) project . Vet varsity bats for trace minerals to improve dairy animals’ udder health. (HT FILE)

Trace minerals include iron, manganese, copper, iodine, zinc, cobalt, fluoride and selenium.

The project was supervised by PS Brar, director of extension education and nodal officer of farmer FIRST project.

Project’s principal investigator Parminder Singh while delivering a lecture regarding the role of trace minerals, said, “Hamidi village is envisioned to be ‘Mastitis-free village’, owing to the role of trace minerals in strengthening the udder health and boosting the immunity of dairy animals to reduce the chances of mastitis.”

He made the farmers aware about the good animal husbandry practices like cleanliness of the farmer, animals and the surroundings along with trace mineral feeding, which will not only save the animals from disease like mastitis but will also avoid the unnecessary use of the drugs and expenditure in treating the animal. He also highlighted the importance of good udder health in ensuring clean milk production and overall productivity of the dairy animal. He interacted with the farmers and answered all their queries regarding the incorporation of trace minerals in the livestock feeding.

Trace mineral packets were distributed among the beneficiaries during the camp.

