Ludhiana: Vet varsity to organise Ideathon-2023

College of animal biotechnology, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University is going to organize "Ideathon-2023" on the theme "Biotechnology in precision livestock farming" on the July 17. (HT Photo)

YPS Malik, dean and chairman Ideathon-2023, informed that the event will focus mainly on biotechnology in animal health, biotechnology in animal production and waste to wealth ideas. Malik added that Ideathon will provide a platform to fresh and budding minds to focus in the field of biotechnology research. He further added that an overwhelming response has been recorded from the researchers from different parts of the country. The panel of judges include esteemed personalities of veterinary and animal sciences from National Institute of India.

BBS Dhaliwal, convener of Ideathon, informed that the enrolment for the event is free of cost. He added that currently, more than 40 students have registered for the Ideathon in different themes and the last date of receiving abstracts is July 12.