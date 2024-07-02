Ludhiana: Vigilance Bureau books ASI for taking 2.7L bribe

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has registered a corruption case against an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹2.7 lakh. A case was registered against ASI Charanjit Singh, posted at the Division Number 5 police station in the city. (HT file photo for representation)

A case was registered against ASI Charanjit Singh, posted at the Division Number 5 police station in the city.

An official spokesperson of the state VB said the case was registered based on a complaint lodged by Kamaljit Ahuja, owner of Hotel Taj in Jawahar Nagar Camp, near Bus Stand. Ahuja had approached the anti-corruption action line.

He added that the complainant alleged in the online complaint that the accused ASI had obtained illegal gratification under threat from him for adding sections 307 and 379-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against his family members in a case registered against them. He alleged that the accused was demanding more money from him.

The spokesperson said that during the verification of this complaint, the allegations of the complainant were found correct.

“As per the inquiry, prima facie, it was proved that a bribe of ₹2.7 lakh had been taken by ASI Charanjit Singh in the name of the station-house officer (SHO) of the police station and also demanded a bribe of ₹2 lakh per month for allowing the complainant to run his hotel smoothly,” the spokesperson said.

He said that based on the report, a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against ASI Charanjit Singh at the VB police station, Ludhiana range.

“Efforts are being made to arrest the accused as he failed to join verification despite issuance of notices and he has abstained from official duty. The role of the SHO concerned and other officials, if any, will be examined during the investigation,” he added.