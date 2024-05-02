 Ludhiana villagers protest, want biogas plant construction halted - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana villagers protest, want biogas plant construction halted

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 03, 2024 06:02 AM IST

Though police reached there to pacify the protesters and resolve the matter, the villagers continued their sit-in protest in front of the factory site, raising slogans against the government

Residents of Akhara village staged a protest against the construction of a biogas plant here on Thursday. Villagers said that the biogas plant would pollute their groundwater.

The biogas factory is being constructed in Akhara village and the villagers are demanding that the construction be stopped. (HT File)
The biogas factory is being constructed in Akhara village and the villagers are demanding that the construction be stopped. (HT File)

Though police reached there to pacify the protesters and resolve the matter, the villagers continued their sit-in protest in front of the factory site, raising slogans against the government.

The biogas factory is being constructed in Akhara village and the villagers are demanding that the construction be stopped. They argued that if the factory is allowed to operate in this location, it will contaminate the groundwater and pollute the air.

According to information, locals have demanded the halting of the construction work. They have written to legislators and senior officials. However, their pleas have fallen on deaf ears, forcing them to stage a protest in front of the factory.

During this protest, Gurtej Singh, a leader of the farmers’ union, said that the factory is being set up on 5 acres.

Chandigarh
