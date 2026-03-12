Ludhiana: VueNow CEO in fresh trouble as couple booked for ₹60 lakh fraud

Even as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) continues its probe into the nationwide ₹3,558-crore cloud particle investment scam, fresh legal trouble has surfaced for Sukhvinder Singh Kharour, chief executive officer of VueNow Marketing Services Ltd, and his wife Dimple Kharour. The Ludhiana police have now booked the couple for allegedly siphoning off ₹60 lakh from two family members of former district attorney (legal) Mitter Sen Goyal through the controversial “cloud particle” investment scheme. ASI Umesh Kumar, investigating officer said that the Sarabha Nagar police registered an FIR under Sections 111 , 316 (2),318 (4) and 61 (2) of the BNS. (HT Photo)

The case was on Wednesday registered at Sarabha Nagar police station following a complaint filed by Goyal after what he described as a 17-month investment ordeal. The FIR also names three alleged associates of the Kharour couple — Arif Nisar, Arun Kumar and Suresh Kumar — who are accused of helping lure investors into the scheme.

According to the complaint, Suresh Kumar, a resident of Baba Buddha Ji Colony in Dakoha, Jalandhar, approached Goyal’s daughter-in-law Ritu Goyal and persuaded her to invest in what was presented as a lucrative business model promising quick and high returns. The proposal revolved around a so-called sale-leaseback arrangement involving “cloud particles”, which were described as digital infrastructure units that investors could purchase and lease back to the company in return for fixed monthly earnings.

The investigation, however, suggests that the business model had little or no real commercial activity behind it and that the claims about digital infrastructure and profits were grossly exaggerated. Acting on the assurances given by the accused, Ritu Goyal invested nearly ₹54 lakh between July 2023 and July 2024. Goyal’s daughter Charu Gupta also invested ₹6 lakh in the scheme between September 2023 and September 2024.

Initially, both investors reportedly received some payments, which helped reinforce their confidence in the scheme. But the payouts later stopped, with the accused allegedly claiming that VueNow and its associated companies had suspended payments due to legal issues being faced by the group.

ASI Umesh Kumar, who is investigating the case, stated that the Sarabha Nagar police registered an FIR under Sections 111 (organised crime), 316 (2) (criminal breach of trust), 318 (4) (cheating involving dishonest inducement to deliver property or valuable securities) and 61 (2) (criminal conspiracy) of the BNS.

The development comes amid an ongoing nationwide investigation into the VueNow network, which is accused of defrauding thousands of investors through the cloud particle investment model. The ED had arrested Sukhvinder Singh Kharour and Dimple Kharour on March 1, 2025, at Indira Gandhi International Airport when the couple was allegedly preparing to board a flight to Nepal.

The ED has already provisionally attached assets worth ₹19.10 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, and the total value of assets attached or frozen in the case has now risen to ₹270.94 crore.