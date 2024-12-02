Ludhiana: Wanted ‘criminal’ suffers bullet injury in encounter, arrested

The Ludhiana police arrested an accused wanted in a few cases after exchange of fire during a brief encounter near Dhanansu Cycle Valley late Sunday evening. The accused suffered a bullet injury in his thigh after the police retaliated. Accused Gulab Singh who was arrested by the police after exchange of fire admitted to civil hospital under police security on Monday in Ludhiana. (Hindustan Times)

The accused has been identified as Gulab Singh of Haider village in Koom Kalan area. The accused is already facing at least four cases at various police stations. This is the second such incident in less than a month when the police arrested a miscreant after a gunfight.

Amandeep Singh Brar, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, investigation) stated that teams of the CIA staff-1 and the CIA staff -2 were conducting checks near Dhanansu Cycle Valley on Sunday night when the accused was crossing the area on his scooter.

“When stopped for checking, the accused opened fire at the cops. The police retaliated. One of the bullets hit the accused in his thigh and he fell down. The police rushed him to the civil hospital,” the ADCP said.

“A total of four bullets were fired from both sides, out of which the police fired two bullets. The accused was recently booked by the Shahkot police in Jalandhar rural in connection with a kidnaping case. The accused was also wanted in connection with an illicit liquor smuggling case, registered at the Meharban police station,” he added.

A forensic science team reached the spot to collect evidence. The police have seized a .32-bore pistol, two bullet shells and a bike used by the accused from the spot. An FIR has been registered against the accused for opening fire on the police team.

The police are questioning the accused to ascertain where did he procure the gun from. The police are also investigating if he had been involved in other criminal activities.