Ludhiana: Warring chides AAP over bulldozer action

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Saturday, accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of deceiving the people of Punjab for the last three years. Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and other leaders at a party meeting in Samrala on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

Speaking to the media following the ‘judega block, jittegi congress’ programme held in Samrala, Machhiwara, Sahnewal and Ludhiana Block, Warring criticised AAP’s recent stance on tackling the drug menace, calling it a political gimmick.

“AAP has made Punjab a fool throughout the last three years. Now, they talk about fighting against drugs in 2025, all while claiming that the demolition of illegally constructed houses is targeting drug peddlers. This is nothing but a ploy to deceive Punjab and its people,” he said.

He further questioned AAP’s actions against drugs, stating, “Destroy the houses of drug peddlers if you must, but do not lie to the people. You went to Sri Harimandir Sahib, performed an Ardaas and yet you are working in ways that betray the faith of our people. Why does it take an electoral loss for the AAP government to spring into action? And even then, their so-called actions are entirely false.”

Senior Punjab Congress leaders, including Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Fatehgarh Sahib MP Dr Amar Singh, echoed this sentiment, emphasising the party’s efforts to strengthen its grassroots presence.

“This initiative is a testament to our dedication to connect with every block of Punjab, ensuring that the Congress creates a robust and strong foundation for the future. Grassroots programs like these enable us to engage directly with the people, understand their challenges and work collectively towards solutions,” Warring stated. He said that Congress’ unity and hard work on the ground would pave the way for a resounding victory in 2027.

Warring highlighting the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab, he said that no justice has been delivered for Sidhu Moosewala, whose attackers openly gave interviews while in custody in Punjab. “The entire state is witnessing the consequences of their misgovernance,” he said.

He also took aim at AAP’s much-hyped ‘Delhi Model,’ stating, “AAP talked about the ‘Delhi Model,’ but even Delhi has rejected it. They have nothing substantial to offer anymore. What happened in Delhi is now happening in Punjab. The people of Punjab deserve better and the Congress is here to ensure that.”

Addressing the drug menace in Punjab, Warring underscored the need for real solutions beyond AAP’s theatrics. “If you want to reduce drug addiction in Punjab, give jobs to our people. Employment opportunities and a strong economy are the real solutions, not hollow claims and deceitful actions,” he said.