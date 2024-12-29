Ludhiana: West Bengal firm owner booked for ‘cheating’

The Ludhiana police have registered a case against the proprietor of a West Bengal-based firm for “cheating”. The accused, identified as Pradeep Kumar Pal, proprietor of Pradeep Enterprises, reportedly failed to pay ₹64 lakh for cycle parts supplied by Avon Cycles, a renowned bicycle manufacturer in Ludhiana. Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code have been slapped.

According to the complaint filed by Sanjay Kumar of Avon Cycles Limited, Dhandari Kalan, the accused had purchased cycle parts worth ₹64.88 lakh from the company in 2019 but didn’t make the payment. The accused issued two cheques which were dishonoured by banks due to insufficient funds, the complainant mentioned, adding that the accused later refused to pay the amount.

After a complaint was lodged on June 29, the Sahnewal police conducted an inquiry and registered the case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Investigating officer ASI Meva Singh stated that a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.