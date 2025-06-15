Ludhiana West bypoll: Haryana CM rakes up water sharing dispute, AAP hits back

Ludhiana Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini with BJP candidate Jiwan Gupta in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini launched a sharp attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, during his campaign in Ludhiana West, accusing it of betraying the teachings of the Sikh gurus by blocking drinking water to Haryana.

Saini, who was here to campaign for party candidate Jiwan Gupta, said AAP is playing politics over the issues of water and farmers, instead of solving them.

“The AAP government refused to release Haryana’s rightful share of drinking water from the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB). Punjab is the land of the great Gurus who always taught that no one should be denied water. But today, this government is denying us drinking water. Haryana and Punjab are like brothers, why play politics in the name of water?” he questioned, terming AAP’s opposition to sharing water as a betrayal of Punjab’s spiritual values.

Saini also claimed that the people of Punjab opposed AAP for stopping water to Haryana.

The CM also accused AAP of misleading the public on farmers’ issues. “While the Haryana BJP government has provided minimum support price (MSP) for all crops and continues to support farmers with subsidies, the AAP government has used force and lathi charge against farmers. AAP only uses the name of farmers to gain sympathy but does nothing substantial for their welfare,” he said.

The controversy erupted on April 28 when the Haryana government’s demand for additional water from the Bhakra Dam was approved by the BBMB despite opposition from Punjab. The Punjab government refused to accept the decision and deployed police at Nangal dam, 13km downstream from Bhakra, to stop the additional water release. Later the matter reached the high court which disposed of the matter on May 26, while the fresh water sharing cycle started on May 21.

Saini also hit out at AAP’s anti-drug campaign, calling them a ‘drama’ meant to divert attention from the government’s failures. “These actions are more about grabbing headlines than actual results,” Saini said.

Slamming both AAP and Congress, Saini said the people of Punjab were first let down by Congress and now by AAP. “For five years, Congress fooled the people, and now, for the past three and a half years, AAP has done the same,” he said.

The Haryana CM then drew comparisons between Punjab and Haryana in terms of central government scheme implementation. He said that under BJP rule, Haryana has successfully implemented schemes like Ayushman Bharat, PM Awas Yojana, PM Krishi Yojana, and Ujjwala Yojana. “In contrast, these benefits are yet to reach the people of Punjab,” he added, urging the voters of Ludhiana West to give the BJP a chance.

He said BJP’s candidate Jiwan Gupta would win the bypoll as “people are angry with both AAP and Congress and want change. They want good governance, and that is what BJP stands for.”

No extra water to give: Bains

Cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains slammed the Haryana CM’s remarks and said he pressured the BBMB to divert Punjab waters.

“It was a conspiracy to deprive Punjab of its rightful water share. Saini had pressured the BBMB to unfairly divert Punjab’s water, and AAP exposed this,’ Bains alleged.

He further clarified that under previous governments, Punjab lacked proper canal irrigation coverage. “However, under CM Bhagwant Mann, canal water has reached over 65% of Punjab’s agricultural land and thus we have no extra water to give to other states,” Bains added.

Saini faces protest

CM Nayab Singh Saini, who arrived in the city to campaign for the BJP candidate Jiwan Gupta, was met with a group of protesters who accused him of attempting to deprive Punjab of its rightful share of river water. The protesters raised slogans near Sherpur Chowk and alleged that Haryana was trying to usurp water allocated to Punjab, affecting the state’s agriculture and groundwater levels.

Saini, while mentioning the protests, claimed it to be stage managed by Congress and AAP.

“Congress and AAP jointly staged several protests against me in Haryana too and it is nothing more than a political gimmick. The people of Haryana have rejected Congress and AAP for their cheap political tactics,” Saini said.