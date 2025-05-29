Ludhiana west bypoll: Live webcasting from all polling booths to be ensured, says CEO

Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO), Sibin C, held a video conferencing meeting on Thursday with the deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer and the police commissioner of Ludhiana to review preparations for the byelection of the Ludhiana West assembly constituency. The CEO instructed the Ludhiana police commissioner to enhance vigilance during the last 72, 48 and 24 hours prior to polling. (HT Photo)

During the meeting, the CEO instructed officials to conduct the election process in a peaceful and transparent manner in accordance with the Act, rules and guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI). He directed the district election officer to ensure proper arrangements at polling stations, counting halls and strong rooms. He also emphasised that 100% live webcasting from polling stations must be ensured for real-time monitoring.

To facilitate voters, Sibin C directed that assured minimum facilities (AMF) such as drinking water, waiting areas, toilets and heat protection measures at polling stations must be ensured. He also called for strict adherence to Covid-19 safety protocols.

Regarding strong room security, the CEO instructed that robust surveillance systems must be implemented. He further emphasised prompt action on any violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and swift redressal of related complaints. He instructed officials to maintain a close watch on paid news and to ensure adequate food and accommodation arrangements for polling staff. To boost voter participation, he directed officials to intensify Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities.

The CEO instructed the Ludhiana police commissioner to enhance vigilance during the last 72, 48 and 24 hours prior to polling and until the conclusion of the election process. Orders were issued to increase security at checkpoints and to monitor the movement of outsiders in the constituency. He called for 24X7 CCTV surveillance to curb illegal transportation of drugs, liquor, cash and other inducements.

The CEO stressed that any complaints of inducements such as cash or other materials to mislead voters must be dealt immediately.

The deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer and the police commissioner assured the CEO that all necessary arrangements for the byelection have been completed and that the election process will be conducted strictly in line with the election commission’s directions.

The meeting was attended by ADGP-cum-state police nodal officer MF Farooqui, additional CEO Harish Nayar, joint CEO Sakatar Singh Bal, election officer Anju Bala and other officials from the CEO’s office.