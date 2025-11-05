Ludhiana: Western Command steps in to restore statue of 1965 war hero

After months of public outcry and repeated demands from ex-servicemen and citizens, the Headquarters Western Command has come forward in support of reinstalling the statue of Major Bhupinder Singh, Maha Vir Chakra, at its original location in Bharat Nagar Chowk, Ludhiana. Major Bhupinder Singh was the Squadron Commander of Hudson Horse in the 1965 Indo-Pak war. (HT Photo)

The issue had been a major talking point in the city since the statue was removed earlier this year during road development works. Several ex-servicemen organisations, social activists and local residents had criticised the authorities for failing to restore the statue of the war hero, who laid down his life in service to the nation.

Now, the matter has gained fresh momentum after Brigadier Inder Mohan Singh (retd), president of Umbrella Ex-Servicemen Organisation, confirmed that the Western Command has taken serious note of the issue. In a communication addressed to the Indian Ex-Servicemen League, the Brigadier stated that the Command is giving the matter “utmost priority” and has already taken it up with the Ludhiana deputy commissioner.

He said, “I have personally contacted the district collector, Ludhiana, who has assured that the memorial will be placed back at its original location at Bharat Nagar Chowk. We will be following up on its progress.”

Deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain said, “Matter has already been flagged up with the officials of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and municipal corporation.

The intervention of the Western Command has brought smiles and relief to the ex-servicemen and social activists who had been campaigning for the memorial’s reinstatement for several months. They had written to various government departments and staged peaceful demonstrations, urging that the statue be restored with due honour.

Major Bhupinder Singh was the Squadron Commander of Hudson Horse in the 1965 Indo-Pak war. On September 19, 1965 he destroyed many enemy tanks in the Sodereke fight and was badly burnt, which proved fatal. He sacrificed his life for the country and was awarded Mahavir Chakra posthumously.

The Bharat Nagar Chowk, one of Ludhiana’s busiest intersections, had long served as a site of pride where the statue of Major Bhupinder Singh, Maha Vir Chakra, stood as a symbol of valour and sacrifice.